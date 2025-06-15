India Issues Fresh Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Iranian Strikes

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed India issued a fresh advisory urging nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and safe.

India on Sunday issued a fresh advisory for nationals in Israel as tensions in the Middle East continued to rise. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv asked all Indians to stay vigilant and avoid any unnecessary movement while adhering to the safety protocols issued by the Israeli authorities.



"The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and well-being," said the Embassy's statement.

It added that India is monitoring the situation closely and is in regular touch with the Israeli authorities.

"All Indian nationals are once again advised to stay vigilant, strictly avoid any unnecessary movement and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Safety and security of Indian nationals is most paramount for us," the advisory said.

The embassy also issued telephonic (+972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392) and email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) Helplines for any Indians who are in distress in Israel.

The advisory came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the evolving situation over Tel Aviv's operation 'Rision Lion'. In an earlier advisory on Saturday, India has asked its nationals in Israel to remain alert and follow local safety and emergency protocols.

Israel and Iran, meanwhile, continued to launch fresh attacks on each other into Sunday, killing scores of people on both sides.

Tehran said at least 138 people were killed in Israel's onslaught since Friday, including 60 on Saturday, half of them children, when a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran.

Iranian missile fire targeting Israel in response killed at least 10 people overnight, according to Israeli authorities, pushing the number of deaths to 13 since Iran began its retaliatory strikes Friday, with 380 reported injured.

With no let-up in sight, US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Iran and Israel to "make a deal" and bring their deadly exchange of strikes to an end.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal," Trump said on his Truth Social media platform, adding that there are "many calls and meetings now taking place" on the issue and that peace could be achieved "soon" between the longtime adversaries.