India Eyes $50 Billion Trade Goal As Piyush Goyal Set For Canada Visit

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Canada from May 25 to 27 as India and Canada push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), seen as a key step in reviving economic ties between the two countries.

Goyal will be accompanied by senior executives from more than 100 Indian companies representing sectors such as energy, metals and mining, aerospace, telecom, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, textiles, automotive, and capital goods.

During the visit, Goyal is scheduled to meet Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu to assess the progress of CEPA talks and discuss ways to expand trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

India and Canada recorded bilateral trade of nearly USD 8 billion in FY2025-26. India's exports stood at USD 4.67 billion, while imports from Canada were valued at USD 3.28 billion.

The minister is also expected to call on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and hold meetings with Foreign Minister Anita Anand as part of efforts to deepen cooperation in strategic and high-growth sectors.

Apart from official engagements, Goyal will interact with CEOs of major Canadian companies, startup leaders, and pension fund representatives.

Energy is expected to feature prominently in the discussions. Officials say India's growing energy demand and Canada's large natural resource base make the two countries natural partners in areas ranging from conventional energy to clean energy transition initiatives. Civil nuclear cooperation is also expected to remain an important pillar of the relationship.

Science and technology collaboration is another area both sides are looking to expand, particularly in artificial intelligence research, standards, and innovation ecosystems.

The visit comes amid a broader thaw in India-Canada ties after a period of strain. Since mid-2025, both countries have resumed high-level engagement across political, economic, strategic, and security channels. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India on March 2 this year helped restart momentum in the relationship and also saw the formal launch of CEPA negotiations.

Earlier this month, a Canadian delegation visited New Delhi for the second round of CEPA talks, held from May 4 to 7. Officials accompanying Goyal are expected to continue discussions during the Canada visit as both countries aim to accelerate negotiations.

New Delhi and Ottawa have set an ambitious target of raising bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Canada is home to a large Indian-origin community, including nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and around one million NRIs and students, often described by both governments as a vital bridge between the two countries.

Officials said the visit is expected to open up new avenues of cooperation, rebuild mutual confidence, and inject fresh momentum into a partnership both sides believe holds significant untapped potential.