India Confirms 6-Month Exemption From US Sanctions On Iran's Chabahar Port

American sanctions will not apply to India's Chabahar Port in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today. The government last year signed a 10-year contract with Iran in which the state-run India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) promised $370 million of investments in Chabahar - a strategic port for India.

The MEA's announcement comes amid India and the US' hectic negotiations in finalising a major trade deal.

"We continue to remain engaged with the US side on finalising the trade deal. Both sides are continuing to hold discussions. For any further update, I would refer you to the Ministry of Commerce," the MEA spokesperson said.

In 2018 too, the first Trump administration issued a rare exemption to allow Indian companies to keep developing Chabahar, even when the US imposed sweeping unilateral sanctions on Iran, whose main port at Bandar Abbas was overcapacity.

Last month's US sanctions came after wide UN sanctions kicked in on Iran over its nuclear programme.