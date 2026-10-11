"Unacceptable": India On Missile Attack On Riyadh Airport That Killed 12

India on Sunday condemned the missile strike on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured over 300 others, saying such repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are "completely unacceptable".

The missile reportedly struck the King Khalid International Airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights, in what was the deadliest strike on Saudi soil in more than a decade.

"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

READ | US, Canada, UK Warn Citizens In Saudi After Attack On Riyadh Airport

"The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately," the statement added.

New Delhi said it stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hoped that "peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest".

The victims included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

The attack -- the third one on the international airport this week -- was the deadliest in any Middle East country since the start of the US-Iran war in late February.

READ | 3 Including Pilot Killed In Houthi Attacks On Riyadh Airport: Saudi Arabia

All flights were diverted from Riyadh on Saturday, and operations at the airport were temporarily suspended.

The Houthis-Saudi Conflict

The Houthis have unleashed a wave of strikes against Saudi Arabia, targeting airports, oil facilities and tankers since a truce in their long-running war with Yemen's Riyadh-backed government collapsed in July.

Smoke seen at the Aramco refinery south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 3

Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Iran-backed group claimed a series of strikes targeting the airport on Thursday that killed three people and damaged a plane.

READ | Why Houthis Are Risking Another War With Saudi Arabia After Years Of Calm

The civil war in Yemen resumed after a four-year, UN-brokered truce collapsed in July.

Saudi Arabia leads an international coalition that has supported Yemen's government militarily since 2015.

US To Help Saudi?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday he "may" join Saudi strikes on Houthis.

"We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly," he said when asked by reporters whether Washington planned to join Saudi strikes on the Houthis.

US media outlets have reported that previous Saudi requests for American military assistance were rejected.