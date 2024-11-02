"Harassment, Intimidation": India On Surveillance Of Officials In Canada

As its ties with Canada continued to remain at an all-time low, India on Saturday said some of its consular officials were informed by the Canadian government that they have been under audio and video surveillance, and termed the action a "flagrant violation" of diplomatic conventions.

Asserting that Canada could not hide behind technicalities to justify its harassment and intimidation, India said it had lodged a protest with the Canadian government.

Addressing a briefing on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government as we deem these actions to be a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions."

Pointing out that India's diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of "extremism and violence", Mr Jaiswal added, "By citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation... This action of the Canadian government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices."

During the briefing, Mr Jaiswal also revealed that a Canadian diplomat had been summoned on Friday over claims by Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison that Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Khalistani extremists in the country.

Stating that a diplomatic note had been handed over to the representative of the Canadian High Commission, the spokesperson said, "It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison."

Referring to reports of Canada admitting that its officials leaked sensitive information to the Washington Post, the Ministry of External Affairs said such actions will have "serious consequences" for ties between India and Canada.

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view the Government of India has long held about the current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioural pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," he warned.

Ties between India and Canada have been strained since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed - without offering any evidence - last year that "Indian agents" were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The allegation has been rubbished by New Delhi several times and it has asked Canada to produce evidence to back up the claim.

The relationship hit a new low earlier this month when the Indian High Commissioner was termed a "person of interest" in the killing. India dismissed the fresh charge as "ludicrous" and withdrew the High Commissioner and some diplomats while expelling six Canadian officials, including Canada's acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.