India Brings Money To America, Not Pakistan: US Lawmaker On New Delhi Ties

US Congressman Rich McCormick, a member of Trump's Republican party, said that unlike India, Pakistan does not bring investments to the United States and vice versa. Speaking at an event hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on January 12, he said, "Pakistan is a country with 300 million people. But you don't see it bringing investments into America. India not only takes investments, but it also brings investments into the United States."

He said that India is growing as a nation and establishing itself as a "dominant country" in various regions and also highlighted that the country's 'middle class' is beginning to exert influence on the world market.

"Talent matters, and India is supplying a tremendous amount of talent. Not just in exporting talented people, but also in what they are filling in," McCormick added.

Hence, he argued that the US could be in "big trouble" if it pushes a country like India away. "If America embraces Indians as friends, we will have peace and prosperity. If we alienate them, it is going to be a big trouble for all of us," he stated.

His statements come amid a time when US and India ties have faced a strain over trade and tariffs. Democratic Congressman Ami Bera, who was also present, built on the conversation and said, although frictions exist, both the countries remain committed to a long-term strategic and economic partnership that goes beyond short-term disputes over tariffs, visas, and market access.

He also said that US companies continue to view India as a primary destination for investment. "You don't see American companies making multibillion-dollar investments in Pakistan. That's all happening in India," Bera said.

Despite disagreements, both lawmakers said the strategic logic of cooperation remains overwhelming. "We're playing the long game," Bera said.

