'Inciting Insurrection': Trump Accuses Officials After Minneapolis Shooting

US President Donald Trump accused the mayor of Minneapolis and the state's governor of "inciting insurrection" Saturday over their response to the killing of a civilian in the city by federal officers.

"The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric," Trump wrote on social media, ratcheting up his stand-off with Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz.

Trump has previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to send troops into Minnesota for law enforcement purposes.

