Advertisement

In Vatican's Congratulatory Message For Trump, A Wish For "Wisdom"

In September, the Argentine pope criticised both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, accusing them of being "against life" in different ways.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In Vatican's Congratulatory Message For Trump, A Wish For "Wisdom"
Donald Trump was elected as the President of US against Kamala Harris.
Vatican City:

The Vatican's secretary of state congratulated US president-elect Donald Trump Thursday, while expressing doubt that the Republican had a "magic wand" to end conflicts quickly as promised during the campaign.

"We wish him a lot of wisdom because that is the main virtue of leaders according to the Bible," Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

Asked about Trump's promise to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours", Parolin replied: "Let's hope, let's hope. I believe that not even he has a magic wand."

"To end wars, a lot of humility is needed, a lot of willingness is needed, it really is necessary to seek the general interests of humanity rather than concentrate on particular interests," he said.

To overcome divisions in American society, Parolin said he hoped Trump would be "the president of the whole country".

He also hoped he would be "a factor that reduces tension... in the current conflicts that are bloodying the world."

Parolin's comments were the first diplomatic reaction from the Holy See to Trump's win for the White House against Democrat Kamala Harris.

Pope Francis has not reacted.

In September, the Argentine pope criticised both candidates, accusing them of being "against life" in different ways: for Harris' support of abortion, and for Trump's anti-migrant policies.

During his first term in the White House, in May 2017, Trump was received by the Pope at the Vatican for a half-hour meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Vatican, US President
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com