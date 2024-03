Elon Musk's AI start-up xAI today unveiled an upgraded version of its chatbot Grok, Grok-1.5 (File)

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI's latest Grok-1.5 chatbot will be available on his social media platform X next week, the billionaire said in a post on X on Friday.

"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added.

