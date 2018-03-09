In Rajasthan, Policeman Found Dead With Hands, Legs Tied; Poisoning Suspected

The body of a police constable, with hands and legs tied, was today found beside a road connecting Pawana and Ahir village in Jaipur rural area, the police said.Khyali Ram Yadav (55), posted at Chaturbhuj Choki police station, had gone to a bank for some work yesterday, but did not return. His body was found today, sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.Prima facie, the constable was poisoned to death, the police official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.