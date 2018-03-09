In Rajasthan, Policeman Found Dead With Hands, Legs Tied; Poisoning Suspected

Khyali Ram Yadav (55), posted at Chaturbhuj Choki police station, had gone to a bank for some work yesterday, but did not return.

World | | Updated: March 09, 2018 21:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Rajasthan, Policeman Found Dead With Hands, Legs Tied; Poisoning Suspected

The policeman's body was found today. (Representational)

Jaipur:  The body of a police constable, with hands and legs tied, was today found beside a road connecting Pawana and Ahir village in Jaipur rural area, the police said.

Khyali Ram Yadav (55), posted at Chaturbhuj Choki police station, had gone to a bank for some work yesterday, but did not return. His body was found today, sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.

Comments
Prima facie, the constable was poisoned to death, the police official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

RajasthanAhirJaipur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................