In Pics: White House, Eiffel Tower Glow White And Blue To Support Israel

As Israeli forces clash with Hamas, retaliating after a barrage of rockets rained down from the Gaza Strip killing hundreds, Israel's supporters around the world have rallied behind the nation, displaying solidarity in its fight against the sudden attack.



World leaders rushed to reaffirm their support for Israel soon after the weekend attacks led to an all out war with Israel now laying siege to the Gaza Strip. US President Joe Biden shared an image of the White House illuminated in blue and white, the colours of the Israeli flag, on X, formerly twitter.

"Tonight, America says clearly to the Israeli people, to the world, and to terrorists everywhere that we stand with Israel. That will never change," the caption of the photo read.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also shared a photo of 10 Downing Street, his official residence, covered in the Israeli Flag. "We stand with Israel," he wrote on X. Mr Sunak expressed his solidarity with Israel, assuring Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of "UK's steadfast support" in Israel's defense against Hamas attacks.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was also lit up in white and blue as hundreds of supporters with Israeli flags in hands gathered to sing the country's nation. Videos on social media show crowds gathering under the illuminated monument with Israeli flags in hand while others wrapped themselves in white and blue flags.

Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House was also seen bathed in blue and white along with Germany's Brandenburg Gate, an 18th-century monument in Berlin.

A similar show of support was also previously witnessed across the globe when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2020. Iconic world monuments were illuminated in the colours of Ukraine's yellow and blue flag to express solidarity.