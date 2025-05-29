In Pics: Nepal's Sherpa Guide Who Climbed Mount Everest For Record 31st Time

Kami Rita is known for his expertise and skills in guiding climbers up Mount Everest.
Kami Rita Sherpa, a famed Nepali mountain guide, completed his 31st climb of Mount Everest on Tuesday, breaking his own record for the most successful trips to the mountain's peak.
For more than 30 years, Kami Rita, 55, has helped climbers from all over the world reach the top of the mountain.
Kami Rita's monumental summit reflects the crucial role of the Sherpas - an ethnic group indigenous to the Himalayan region - in keeping foreign climbers safe during the weeks-long journey to the peak.
