In Pics: Nepal's Sherpa Guide Who Climbed Mount Everest For Record 31st Time

Kami Rita Sherpa, a famed Nepali mountain guide, completed his 31st climb of Mount Everest on Tuesday, breaking his own record for the most successful trips to the mountain's peak.

For more than 30 years, Kami Rita, 55, has helped climbers from all over the world reach the top of the mountain.

On Tuesday, Kami Rita made it to Everest's 8,849-metre peak around 4 am.

Photo Credit: facebook/kami8848

He was guiding a team of the Indian Army Adventure Wing Everest Expedition, led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi.

Photo Credit: facebook/kami8848

Kami Rita developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling mountains for over two decades.

Photo Credit: facebook/kami8848

His mountaineering journey began in 1992 when he joined an expedition to Everest as a support staff member.

Photo Credit: facebook/kami8848

Since his first climb in 1994, Kami Rita has summitted Everest nearly every year, guiding foreign climbers.

Photo Credit: facebook/kami8848

Between 1994 to 2025 Kami Rita also scaled K2 and Mt Lhotse one time, Manaslu thrice, and Cho Oyu eight times.

Photo Credit: facebook/kami8848

Kami Rita's monumental summit reflects the crucial role of the Sherpas - an ethnic group indigenous to the Himalayan region - in keeping foreign climbers safe during the weeks-long journey to the peak.