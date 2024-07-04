In Pics: Key Faces In UK Elections 2024

Rishi Sunak has low ratings in opinion polls, with a win predicted for Keir Starmer.

UK Elections 2024 has boiled down to a close fight between the incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Labour Party's Keir Starmer. However, there are some other big faces who could be influential in the UK Polls this time.

Here are the key contenders in UK Elections 2024:

1. Rishi Sunak:

The 44-year-old British PM of Indian descent has some of the lowest approval ratings. His conservative party is up against Keir Starmer's labour party this time. Sunak has failed to meet promises, including cutting health waiting lists and stopping irregular immigration, though immigration is one of the key issues influencing the UK Polls this time.

Photo Credit: AFP

2. Keir Starmer:

Opinion polls expect Keir Starmer to replace Sunak as the British PM. Starmer succeeded left-winger Jeremy Corbyn as the Labour Party's Leader in 2020.

Supporters see Keir Starmer as a safe pair of hands for the UK. Photo Credit: AFP

3. Nigel Farage:

Nigel Farage, of the right-wing Reform Party in the UK, was involved in a racism scandal. Farage got the nickname "Mr Brexit" from former US president Donald Trump as he helped to persuade a majority of Britons in 2016 to vote to leave the European Union.

Nigel Farage was criticised for saying that the West "provoked" Russia into invading Ukraine.

Photo Credit: AFP

4. John Swinney:

John Swinney does not hold a seat in the UK Parliament. But he was the first minister in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. John Swinney leads the Scottish National Party which is fighting the Labour Party.

5. Ed Davey:

Davey is leading the Liberal Democrat party and hopes to give a tough fight to the conservatives, especially in Southern UK. Ed Davey has campaigned for issues such as adult social care and polluted waterways with stunts like falling off a paddleboard and tackling an obstacle course.

Photo credit: AFP

6. Carla Denyer:

Carla Denyer is the co-leader of the Green Party along with Adrian Ramsay. She hopes to win the Bristol Central this time. Carla Denyer served as co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales alongside Adrian Ramsay since October 2021.

Photo Credit: carladenyer.co.uk/

Britons will go to the polls on Thursday, July 4th to elect a new Parliament.