Elon Musk Tweaks Twitter Bio To Add This Curious Designation

Elon Musk had changed his bio to 'Technoking of Tesla' nearly three weeks ago.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk knows how to get social media's attention. And now, Mr Musk has changed his bio on the social media platform to add, "Imperator of Mars" to it. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO followed up the addition with a winking emoji. While 'imperator' is a word used to describe an emperor or commander in ancient Roman history, the billionaire did not elaborate why he chose to describe himself as such. It comes as no surprise, given Mr Musk's long drawn interest in Mars. His complete Twitter bio now reads, "Technoking of Tesla, Imperator of Mars".

Mr Musk had changed his bio to 'Technoking of Tesla' nearly three weeks ago. Tesla gave Mr Musk the title in a new regulatory filing. It also assigned the title 'Master of Coins' to the company's Chief Financial Officer, Zach Kirkhorn.

As per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, CNBC reported that the electric car company said, "Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively." Mr Musk will also retain his position as the Chief Executive Officer.

The title change comes at a time when he is also planning to sell a new electronic music track about a non-fungible token. NFT is a cryptocurrency with unique value. They are represented by code that is recorded on a blockchain, which takes on the form of a decentralized digital ledger.

In a tweet, Mr Musk wrote, "I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT." The video features a golden trophy decorated with coins and dog figurines. The visual was accompanied by techno music in the background.

I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

Soon enough, he said that it did not feel right to sell the song, after all. As per reports, the billionaire turned down the highest bid of $1,121,000, from a Twitter user.

A while back, the billionaire also shared his thoughts on subjects ranging from a trip to the moon to the new sci-fi film Godzilla vs. Kong.

... going to moon very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

Kong vs Godzilla has record for most meth ever consumed in a writer's room — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

The Starship launch tower that catches the giant rocket booster is basically Mechazilla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

In the past, Mr Musk has shown the ability to affect the values of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin with a single tweet.