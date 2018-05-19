In Boeing 737 That Crashed In Cuba, 105 Were On Board: Updates

More than 100 people were killed after a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed in Cuba.

07:50 (IST) "The explosion shook everything," recounted Yasniel Diaz, who was near the airport and saw the plane fall to the ground and smash into it. 07:43 (IST) Family members of the passengers were brought to a private area of the airport terminal on Friday afternoon. "My daughter is 24, my God, she's only 24!" cried Beatriz Pantoja, whose daughter Leticia was on board the plane. 07:27 (IST) A worker at Havana's Calixto Garcia Hospital told Reuters that one of the three survivors who were rushed to the hospital subsequently died from burns and other trauma. 07:21 (IST)

The aircraft, on a domestic flight to Holguin in eastern Cuba, crashed shortly after taking off from Havana at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). 07:01 (IST) There were either 104 or 105 passengers, including five children, plus nine crew members, various state media said.

07:00 (IST) More than 100 people were killed in a Boeing 737 passenger plane crash in Cuba on Friday, with just three seriously injured survivors.

More than 100 people were killed after a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed in Cuba on Friday. Three survivors have been rescued and continue to remain in a critical condition, officials and state media said.The aircraft, on a domestic flight to Holguin in eastern Cuba, crashed shortly after taking off from Havana at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). There were either 104 or 105 passengers, including five children, plus nine crew members, various state media said.The cause of the plane crash is still unclear. "During take-off (the plane) apparently suffered a problem and dived to the ground," the Mexican transport department said on its website.