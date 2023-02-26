In Bizarre Case, US Man Arrested For Dumping Water On Brother's Head During Argument

The man was charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated battery

In a bizarre incident, a 64-year-old man in Florida potentially faces prison time for allegedly dumping two glasses of water on his brother during an argument over pie, Local 12 reported.

As per the report, David Sherman Powelson was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, court records reviewed by Law & Crime show. Aggravated battery in Florida is normally a second-degree felony, but state law reclassifies it as a first-degree felony if the victim is over 65.

Notably, Mr Powelson said he ate a piece of pie that his elder brother had been saving for later. Soon, an argument ensued.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a 911 call about a “physical domestic dispute” around 8:30 pm [local time] after “the victim became upset and an argument ensued,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

''The victim became upset and an argument ensued. While sitting in the chair, David [Powelson] emptied two large glasses of water on the victim. The victim feared [Powelson's] aggressive behaviour would lead to him being physically harmed and or killed,'' police said.

Powelson allegedly said that the pie was left in the refrigerator for days and ate it, which started the argument.

''[Powelson] was near the kitchen and decided to fill up a large glass full of water and dump it on the victim's head to ‘cool him down. [Powelson] proceeded to fill up another glass and dumped it on the victim in the living room,'' police added.

After speaking to both parties, the responding deputy arrested him and transported him to the Lee County Sheriff's Office Jail.

Authorities, however, noted that the older Powelson brother didn't suffer any injuries during the course of the altercation because “only water was thrown on the victim.” It's unclear if Mr Powelson will be granted bail or otherwise released pending the disposition of the charge.