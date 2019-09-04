In A First, Hindu Woman Is Police Officer In Pakistan's Sindh: Report

Pushpa Kolhi has become the first Hindu police officer in Pakistan's Sindh.

For the first time, a Hindu girl has become a police officer in Pakistan's Sindh province after passing the provincial competitive examinations, a media report said on Wednesday.

Pushpa Kolhi has been posted as the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh, Geo News reported.

The announcement was first shared by human rights activist Kapil Dev on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"Pushpa Kolhi has become the first woman from the Hindu community who has qualified provincial competitive examination and become Assistant Sub Inspector in Sindh Police. More power to her!" Dev tweeted.

In January, Suman Pawan Bodani, a Pakistani belonging to the Hindu community, was appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate.

Speaking to BBC Urdu, Suman Bodani had said she belongs to an underdeveloped rural area of Sindh, where she has seen poverty and several other challenges.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. The Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with the Muslim population.

