Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi 'Confined To A Small Room', Claims Party

Bushra Bibi is imprisoned at Mr Khan's Bani Gala residence (File)

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has been "confined to a small room" despite her Bani Gala residence here being declared a sub-jail, a senior leader of the jailed former Pakistan prime minister's party claimed on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf general secretary Omar Ayub, who has been nominated by the party and Sunni Ittehad Council lawmakers as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said Bushra Bibi's "meal issues have not yet been resolved", the Dawn newspaper reported.

Mr Ayub, who was also the opposition's joint candidate who lost to Khan's rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's Shehbaz Sharif in the prime ministerial election, said, Bushra Bibi has been "confined to one small room" despite her residence being declared a sub-jail.

"We demand that you do not consider Bushra Bibi Imran Khan's weakness." She was the former premier's strength, he added.

Last month, a Pakistani court was informed by the authorities of Adiala Jail that Bushra Bibi, 49, cannot be shifted to the prison due to a "security threat".

The information was submitted to the Islamabad High Court while it was hearing a petition filed by Bushra seeking transfer from the Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Bushra is imprisoned at Mr Khan's Bani Gala residence after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case last month.

Mr Khan, 71, is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Both of them have been convicted with multiple years' sentences in the Toshakhana expensive gift case and the iddat case which declared their marriage as un-Islamic.

The PTI party last month also expressed concern about the health of the wife of the incarcerated leader. The party claimed that there was a "serious threat" to her life and the Pakistani authorities were denying her medical aid.

