Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Corruption Case

A Pakistan court on Friday convicted former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a landmark graft case, sentencing Khan to 14 years in prison.

"The prosecution has proven its case. Khan is convicted," said Judge Nasir Javed Rana, announcing the sentences.

Bibi meanwhile was handed a seven year prison term.

The anti-graft court convened in the jail near the capital Islamabad where Khan is being held, and convicted the pair over a welfare foundation they established together called the Al-Qadir Trust.

Khan has been in prison since August 2023, charged with around 200 cases he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him from returning to power.

His wife Bushra Bibi was recently released from jail after a prison sentence against her was suspended.

AFP journalists saw her arriving at the prison to attend the court hearing on Friday morning.

