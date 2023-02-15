Imran Khan's Home-To-Office Travel Cost 5 Times Key Project: Report

Imran Khan's journeys between his residence and office cost Rs 984 million. (File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's travel costs from his residence (Banigala) to the Prime Minister's House are over five times higher than the total expenditure on Panahgahs (shelter homes), The News International newspaper reported citing documents. The Panahgahs was Mr Khan's flagship project aiming to show how much he cares for the poor.

According to the documents, a total of 39 Ehsas Panahgahs were established across the country under the supervision of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM), the report said. The programme mainly focused on quality service delivery to the shelterless by taking care of multiple aspects like healthcare, a safe living environment, hygienic food, etc.

A total of 39 Ehsaas Panahgahs have been functional since the programme's inception. Rs 183.015 million was utilised until March 2022. Moreover, the PBM procured food vehicles to deliver the food to donors. Since the inception of the "Ehsas Koi Bhooka na Soye" Programme (EKBNS), 40 food vehicles were functional. According to the official documents, an amount of Rs 161.088 million has been utilised till March 2022.

Compared to the expenditure incurred for the welfare of the poor, Imran Khan's journeys between his residence and office cost Rs 984 million to the national exchequer. After coming into power, the PDM government released the details of Imran Khan's helicopter expenditure, according to The Express Tribune.

Documents released by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in April 2022 showed that the travelling expenses of Mr Khan amounted to Rs 472.36 million whereas the maintenance of the helicopter had cost more than the travel expenses -- Rs 511.995 million.

Mr Khan's travel expenditure from August 2018 to December 2018, according to the documents, was Rs 37.93 million. Similarly, Mr Khan's travelling cost Rs 131.94 million in 2019, Rs 143.55 million in 2020, Rs 123.8 million in 2021 and Rs 35.14 million from January to March 2022.

Apart from the travel expenses, the budget documents show that the electricity bill of the Prime Minister's House and Secretariat for the fiscal year 2018-19 only was Rs 149.19 million.