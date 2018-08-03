Imran Khan Summoned By Anti-Graft Body In Helicopter Misuse Case

Imran Khan has denied the allegations and called the case politically motivated.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister-to-be, has been summoned by the country's anti-graft body on August 7 in connection with the misuse of official helicopters which caused a loss of Rs 2.17 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, an official said today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned the 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief on August 7. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mr Khan's party has led the provincial government since 2013.

A NAB official said Mr Khan has been summoned on August 7 for questioning. He has denied any wrongdoing and said the case was politically motivated.

Mr Khan was earlier summoned on July 18, but he failed to appear before the panel, citing elections. His lawyer had filed an appeal requesting the accountability watchdog to fix the date for case after the general elections, "preferably on August 7".

His party's former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, and four senior bureaucrats have already recorded their statements in the case.

Mr Khan's PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. He is expected to take oath in the second week of August.

