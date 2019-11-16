Imran Khan Says 'No Grudge' Against Nawaz Sharif

Imran Khan claimed that the Sharif family was "playing politics" on Imran Khan's health

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he holds no grudge against Nawaz Sharif and the ailing former premiers health was more important than politics.

Khan's remark on Friday comes a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif warned that he would hold the Prime Minister responsible if anything happened to his brother as his administration was "dilly dallying on the removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list", reports The Express Tribune.

Presiding over a meeting of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Friday, Khan said his government had facilitated the Sharif family patriarch at every forum on humanitarian grounds and also came up with a legal option to strike his name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

He said the government had no issues if the Sharif family opted to approach the court instead of furnishing an indemnity bond for the removal of the former premier's name from the ECL.

However, Khan regretted that the Sharif family was "playing politics" on the 69-year-old politician's health.

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday decided to grant Nawaz Sharif a "one-time" permission to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks provided he submits an indemnity bond to the tune of 7 billion Pakistani rupees.

The PML-N snubbed the condition and challenged it in the Lahore High Court on Friday.

