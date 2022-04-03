Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Imran Khan Set To Face Crucial No-Trust Vote Today

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote: Mr Khan said he'll not resign and insisted he'll "fight till last ball". (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to face the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly today that could see him thrown out of office.

The former international cricketer's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party effectively lost majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

However, a defiant Mr Khan has said he will not resign and insisted he will "fight till the last ball". He also appealed to his supporters to take to the streets to peacefully protest against what he said was a "conspiracy" hatched outside Pakistan to unseat him.

No Pakistan Prime Minister has ever completed a full term. If Mr Khan goes, former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif is tipped to become the next prime minister.

Here are the Live updates on No-Trust Vote against Imran Khan:

Apr 03, 2022 05:55 (IST) Imran Khan No-Trust Vote: Security Enhanced In Islamabad Before No-Trust Vote

Amid fears of violence and clashes due to the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad, news agency ANI quoted SAMAA TV as reporting. The security in Islamabad has been put on high alert and the authorities started sealing the key zones in the federal capital. A total of 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad's red zone, it reported. (ANI)

Apr 03, 2022 05:32 (IST) Nawaz Sharif Attacked In London By Imran Khan Party Activist: Journalist

A Pakistan journalist on Saturday said that the former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London by an activist of the current Pakistani PM Imran Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This comes ahead of Sunday's no-trust vote against Imran Khan's party in the National Assembly. (ANI)

