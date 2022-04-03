"You Decide Nation's Destiny": Imran Khan In Address To People Of Pak

Imran Khan addressed the nation after the no-trust vote was rejected

It is the people of Pakistan who must determine the destiny of the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said today while calling for fresh elections after a no-trust motion against his government was dismissed on grounds of national security.

In a televised address to the nation minutes after Qasim Suri, Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan national assembly, rejected the no confidence motion in Pakistan national Assembly, Mr Khan said the conspiracy to topple his government has collapsed.

"The people should decide what they want, not foreigners. Buying people's support with money has resulted in this (situation). Put that money into something better, for orphanages etc. I implore the nation to prepare for elections. You will decide the future of this nation, not foreigners or corrupt people," Mr Khan said in his address.

"I have advised the President to dissolve the Assembly. Let us go to the people. Let them decide," he said.

Opposition lawmakers, who were earlier confident of the success of the no-trust motion, protested after the Deputy Speaker dismissed it.

The Opposition parties needed 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to vote in favour of the no-trust vote. They have claimed the support of 177 members, adequate to get the motion passed.