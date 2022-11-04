Imran Khan Fractured His Right Leg After Being Hit By 4 Bullets: Doctor

Imran Khan was hit by four bullets in his right leg yesterday. (File)

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister, received a fracture on his right leg after an assassination attempt yesterday during a protest march in the country's Punjab province. He was hit by four bullets in his right leg yesterday.

Imran Khan is being treated at Lahore's Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said x-rays of Mr Khan's right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.

"In this scan, the line you see on the right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it," Mr Sultan said.

The doctor added that Imran Khan is stable and doing fine.

In his first address since the attack, Imran Khan today said that he got to know a day before that there would be an attempt to kill him.

"I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me," the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said in a video address.

Imran Khan received bullet injuries on his right leg when a gunman fired several rounds at the container-mounted truck that the politician was travelling in. The incident occurred in Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.