Imran Khan Elected New Pakistan PM, Defeats Rival Shahbaz Sharif

World | | Updated: August 17, 2018 18:27 IST
Imran Khan was picked by Pakistan lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Islamabad: 

Cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan today defeated Shahbaz Sharif in a one-sided contest to become Pakistan's next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief's nomination for the top post.

The election in the 15th National Assembly became just a formality after the Pakistan Peoples Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats abstained from voting.

Mr Khan, 65, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Mr Khan will take the oath tomorrow.

A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.

