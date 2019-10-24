Pak PM Directs Government To Provide Medical Care To Nawaz Sharif: Report

Nawaz Sharif is serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the Punjab government to ensure that former premier Nawaz Sharif gets the best possible medical care, media reports said on Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, was shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Monday after his health deteriorated in jail.

The three-time former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is serving a seven-year prison term since December last year in a corruption case.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Pakistan government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Khan had sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding Nawaz Sharif's health.

Mr Awan said Imran Khan had "prayed for Nawaz Sharif and wished him a speedy recovery", the Dawn reported.

A medical board had examined Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday after his platelet count fell drastically.

Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam met him at Lahore's Services Hospital Wednesday night, sources in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told Dawn News.

The development came after a request was sent by Nawaz Sharif's to the Home Department, the Dawn report added.

Earlier, an accountability court here rejected Maryam Nawaz's request to be granted an hour to meet her father in hospital, the Dawn said.

