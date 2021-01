Delays to mission by WHO experts to China are "not just a visa issue", Beijing said.

Delays to a long-planned mission by WHO experts to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic are "not just a visa issue", Beijing said Wednesday.

But talks were continuing over "the specific date and specific arrangement of the expert group's visit", foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters of the highly sensitive mission.

