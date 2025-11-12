"I'm Basically Homeless": Tourists Kicked Out Mid-Stay After Marriott Hotels' Partner Files For Bankruptcy

Several guests were kicked out of their hotel rooms after Marriott's partner company, Sonder, abruptly filed for bankruptcy.The short-term rental company, which partnered with Marriott, announced it would wind down operations and file for Chapter 7 liquidation, leaving thousands of guests stranded worldwide. Affected travellers shared their harrowing experiences on social media, describing how they were given minimal notice to vacate their rooms, with some finding their belongings packed and left in hallways, Business Insider reported.

Guests received emails or notes under their doors, instructing them to leave within hours. Many had to book new accommodations at higher rates, incurring significant costs.

What happened?

Sonder, once a $1 billion startup seen as a competitor to Airbnb, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Monday after Marriott International ended its licensing agreement, leading to an immediate shutdown of operations. Unlike Airbnb, Sonder operated by owning and managing its own properties rather than just listing rentals.

A Marriott spokesperson stated that the company is communicating with affected guests to help them secure new accommodations at other Marriott properties and process refunds for those who booked through Marriott channels.

The Impact

Following the company's collapse, many customers who had booked Marriott stays through Sonder were abruptly forced out of their accommodations. The closure left guests mid-stay at various Sonder properties worldwide, including in London, Boston, Montreal, and New York City. Many were given less than 24 hours' notice to vacate, and some returned to find their belongings packed into plastic bags or left in hallways.

Guests at a New York City hotel received a shocking notice pinned to the lift doors, instructing them to check out by 9am local time on Monday, November 10. It read: "Sonder's licensing agreement with Marriott International Inc is no longer in effect. As a result, Sonder is no longer able to honour the remainder of your stay. We urge you to vacate the premises as soon as possible but no later than 9am local time on Monday, November 10 as your access to your room may be restricted at this time."

One user wrote on social media: "Trying to maintain my composure while dragging my luggage down the street after Marriott Hotels & Sonder Hotels broke up with each other on a random Sunday and told us to get the f**k out of the hotel room we had booked for another three nights in Montreal."

“I'm basically homeless”: Travelers say they were left “on the street” after Marriott and Sonder abruptly split https://t.co/JAplAHBQOU pic.twitter.com/xSZHk9QVgZ — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) November 11, 2025

Another said, "Sickening. Marriott did Sonder and its guests DIRTY. Cancelling a guest's reservation/stay is a cardinal sin in this business. Stranding guests in 40 countries simultaneously? Horrible way to handle this situation. Heartless to the company, its employees and customers."