"If You Are Under 40, Leave UK": Influencer's Video On Wealth Outflow Goes Viral

A video by social media influencer 'Prudishfish' discussing the exodus of wealthy individuals from the UK has gone viral. In the video, she highlights the increasing difficulty for people to afford living in the UK, with a rising number of affluent individuals leaving the country each year to settle elsewhere.

Watch the video here:

Towards the end of the video, she advises viewers under the age of 40 to consider leaving the UK and relocating for a better future.

Her views were also validated by Instagram users, with the video garnering nearly a million views, along with numerous likes and comments.

"Blame this government and the previous one; they destroyed the UK," commented a user.

"I left in 2016. Switzerland is awesome, and I'm on track to be a millionaire in a year or so," wrote another user.

"Been in the UK for 17 years. Everything now costs more for nothing amazing. We stopped eating out, as pub food is overpriced and crap. We don't travel anywhere by trains, as it's ridiculously expensive for two adults. Nearly 300 pounds for a return train ticket from Oxford to Cornwall. Heading back to Australia this year. In comparison, you can travel as far as 4 hours on a train for around 5 pounds," commented a third user.

Her video holds weight, as it is backed by several reports and analyses. According to WealthBriefing.com, 10,800 millionaires left the UK in 2024, marking the highest number of such individuals leaving any country, second only to China. This surge in departures has sparked further controversy surrounding the government's decision to end the resident non-domicile system.

Britain will lose 17% of its millionaires in the five years through 2028, the biggest drop forecast among 36 countries in the UBS Global Wealth Report 2024. That would mean a decline of more than half a million (using a wider definition of millionaires that includes real estate holdings), according to a Bloomberg report.