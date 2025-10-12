'If Peace Fails, We Have Other Means': Taliban Minister On Pak Conflict

Afghanistan wants a peaceful resolution of its ongoing conflict with Pakistan, but if the peace efforts don't succeed, then it has "other means", Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday, asserting that his country is fiercely united in confronting any "external invasion".

As fresh fighting between the two sides broke out following a Pakistani air strike in Kabul on Thursday, Muttaqi, currently on a six-day visit to India, said the overall situation is under control and that his country will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty.

In retaliation against the Pakistani action, Afghan forces on Saturday night attacked a number of Pakistani military posts along the frontier between the two neighbours, which triggered fears of a wider conflict.

A Taliban spokesperson said in Kabul that Afghan forces captured several Pakistani border posts and killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in the fighting.

"The policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is to resolve all problems through discussion and understanding. We want to have zero tension, and if they don't want that, then Afghanistan has other means," Muttaqi said in a clear message to Pakistan from New Delhi.

The Afghan foreign minister said Afghanistan has no problem with people and politicians of Pakistan but added that certain elements in that country are trying to "spoil" the environment. Pakistan has been accusing the Taliban regime of giving shelter to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, blaming the group for a series of attacks inside the country.

Kabul has rejected the charges. "We have no difficulties with Pakistani people and politicians. There are some specific elements in Pakistan who are trying to spoil the situation," he said.

"Afghanistan will maintain the security of its territory and airspace. There have been violations, and we have given immediate responses to them. In the night, there were retaliatory operations in which we achieved our objectives," he said.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan has the capacity to defend its territory and airspace, adding Kabul wants to peacefully resolve all issues through dialogue and understanding.

"If some people don't want to resolve this episode, Afghanistan has the capacity to protect its territory and airspace. The people and forces of Afghanistan are united to defend the country." "Afghanistan has another great speciality that even if we have internal differences, when the issue of external interference comes up, then all the Afghan people, government and clerics get united to confront it and defend the country," he said.

"Even in the future, our people and the government will unite and defend the country," he said.

The Afghan foreign minister said several friendly countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, contacted Kabul and conveyed that the fighting should stop.

"From our side, we have stopped the fighting, and the situation is under control. We want good relations. Our doors for talks are open. We brought peace to Afghanistan. We want peace in the entire region," he said.

Muttaqi also cited Afghanistan's recent history to assert that the country is determined to defeat external forces.

"We have a policy of desiring good relations with all countries. There was fighting in Afghanistan for more than 40 years. The Soviet Union came and was defeated.

"The troops of more than 50 countries came with the US and NATO, and there was fighting for 20 years and now Afghanistan is independent and standing on its own feet," he said.

"There have been no bad incidents in Afghanistan for four years. From East to West and North to West, people are united and standing with the Islamic Emirate," he said.

Muttaqi further added: "The policy of the Islamic Emirate is to resolve all problems through discussion and understanding."

