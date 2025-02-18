"If I Had A Nickel...": Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson On His 13th Child

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has claimed that she learnt about her new half-sibling through the social media platform Reddit. The 21-year-old, who came out as transgender a few years ago, reacted to reports of her father's rumoured 13th child with columnist and influencer Ashley St. Clair.

On Threads, Ms Wilson wrote, "If I had a nickel for every time I found out I had a new half-sibling online, I'd have a few nickels-which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened SIX SEPARATE TIMES."

In a follow-up post, Ms Wilson, who does not share a warm relationship with her billionaire father, expressed shock at not knowing how many siblings she has. "Not knowing how many siblings I have goes really hard on 'two truths and a lie,' though I will admit," she added.

Earlier, Ms Wilson found out about her half-sibling, Techno Mechanicus, the son of Musk and his former partner Grimes, on social media.

She said she had no idea then because no one had told her. "I was the last one to find out and was in complete shock. But, I mean, it makes sense," she added.

Born as a male to Elon Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, in 2002, Ms Wilson legally changed her name and gender in 2022 and stated that she no longer wished to be related to her biological father in any way, shape, or form.

Mr Musk has not acknowledged his daughter's transition. He still refers to her as his son and has controversially claimed that she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

Last week, Ashley St Clair, a conservative commentator and influencer, claimed that Elon Musk was the father of her newborn.

Explaining why she remained silent until now, she said she was protecting their child's privacy. But when, in recent days, it became clearer that tabloid media intended to reveal the news, regardless of the harm it might cause, she decided to go public.

Ms St Clair also accused Mr Musk of ignoring her private texts but responding to random people on social media.

The SpaceX CEO has yet to accept or deny the claim.