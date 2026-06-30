'If Countries Were Stocks, I'd Be Buying India': US Senator To NDTV

If countries were listed on the stock market, senior Republican Senator Steve Daines says he knows exactly where he would put his money.

"If countries were a stock, I'd be buying India right now," Daines told NDTV in an exclusive interview, pointing to India's rapid economic growth and expanding partnership with the United States.

"You look at the top 20 economies in the world as relates to GDP. India's ranked fifth, on its way to fourth in the world," he said.

"But of the top 20 countries in the world ranked by GDP, India has the largest growth rate in its GDP, not only for this year but also projected for next year. So, India's on the rise."

Daines, who recently received the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 2026 Public Service Award, described the India-US relationship as being at one of its strongest points.

"We've got a lot of momentum. India is the largest democracy in the world. They're such a trusted partner of the United States. Trust is such an important part of a relationship," he said.

The Montana senator also praised President Donald Trump's approach to India, saying the administration remained committed to strengthening ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You're seeing more and more investments of US companies in India."

"President Trump is working to strengthen the relationship between... Prime Minister Modi... and just the Indian people," he said.

Calling the Indian-American community one of America's greatest assets, Daines added, "Some of our best doctors and research scientists come from India."

On the proposed India-US trade agreement, Daines urged both governments to conclude negotiations quickly.

"I think we all want to see this happen as soon as possible. India's such an important trading partner of the United States and vice versa. I'm looking forward to getting that deal wrapped up as soon as possible," he said.

The senator also backed easier movement of skilled professionals and students between the two countries, including reforms to the H-1B visa system.

"I want to see as many of these barriers reduced and removed entirely, if possible, between trusted allies and partners like India."

"We need each other. We need more Indian students in America. We need more workers who come with skill sets that we need here in our country. One of the most important forms of capital is human capital," Daines said.

Asked about concerns over attacks on Indian Americans, Daines condemned hate crimes.

"Hate in any kind of form needs to be confronted no matter who it's against," he said, while adding that most Indian Americans "feel very safe here".

On energy security, Daines credited the Trump administration with helping stabilise global energy markets following tensions in the Middle East.

"If you don't get energy right, you don't get national security right," he said.

He added that falling oil prices reflected efforts by President Trump, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.