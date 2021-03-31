Identical Twins Got Married To Identical Twins. See If Babies Are Twins

The couples, who live in Virginia, US, had a joint wedding in August 2018

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane got married to identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers. And now, while one of the couples recently welcomed their baby boy, the other set is expecting their first child.

The couples had met in 2017 at a festival for twins. Six months later, the brothers (35) proposed to the sisters (33).

The couples, who live in Virginia, US, had a joint wedding in August 2018. Interestingly, the sisters got pregnant around the same time last year.

Josh and Brittany shared a picture of their baby on the Instagram account handled by both the couples, with the hashtag '#AdoredByFourParents'.

Earlier on February 12, the couple shared a collage with two photos — one with Brittany holding baby Jett and the other showing a heavily pregnant Briana. "Jett is a little scrumptious cherub who seems to already have a curious, analytical little spirit in him," the caption read.

In the post, they also sought suggestions for a name for Briana's baby. "Briana and Baby TBD, who we can't wait to meet! Briana is getting there! We are having fun thinking of possible boy names and possible girl names! It must go well with the name "Jett"! Any suggestions?" read the post.

In another post, while introducing baby Jett, Josh wrote that Brittany did "wonderfully in delivery. I am so proud of them and excited to be Jett's dad!"

He ended the post by saying, "One thing is for sure: Our babies will be surrounded by the love of *four* parents!"

Last year in August, they had announced their pregnancies together on Instagram that read: "Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all!"

The couples also mentioned the unique bond that their kids would share. "Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! (sic)," read the Instagram post.

In 2018, Brittany had told people that they were excited to all live in the same house and raise their children together. "When we have children, my and Josh's children will be genetic siblings to Briana and Jeremy's children. Even though they're cousins, they're technically genetic siblings. We imagine it will be like two moms and two dads all raising our families together," People quoted her as saying.