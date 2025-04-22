Australian Identical Twins Go Viral For Talking In Perfect Sync: "Greatest TV Interview"

Identical twin sisters in Australia, affectionately known as the "Twinnies," are going viral after sharing their harrowing encounter with an alleged gunman. However, it's not just their terrifying story that's capturing attention – it's their uncanny ability to speak in perfect sync, finishing each other's sentences. The Queensland twins, known for their striking likeness, have made headlines before, and their latest interview has left many amazed by their synchronised speech, with some even wondering what's behind this unusual phenomenon.

Just moments after a shocking crime rocked the Sunshine Coast community, identical twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers shared their harrowing account of the incident in a 7 News interview. The twins recounted fleeing from an alleged car thief who emerged from a rolled SUV, gun in hand.

What's remarkable is that they delivered their account in perfect unison, using identical words, tone, and cadence, making for a surreal and fascinating watch. Their synchronisation was seamless, with both twins responding in perfect tandem, as if reading from the same script. The twins even mirrored each other's hand gestures as they spoke.

Their interview has won hearts, with many praising the twins' adorable chemistry and seamless synchronisation.

One user wrote, "The greatest news interview of all time. Nothing can prepare you for what happens 20 seconds into this clip." Another commented, I'm impressed with the reporter for being able to interview them without laughing."

A third said, "This is freaking amazing! I would love to see a brain wave study of what's going on in their respective auditory cortices when they speak. Like I wonder if each twin internally processes the other's voice as her own."

A fourth added, "They've been used to speaking together (and relying on each other's speech) for a long time; it's uncanny how they just bounce off of one another!"

The twins, who run an animal rescue organisation together in Australia, have previously charmed audiences on Good Morning Britain in 2016, entertaining host Piers Morgan with their synchronised responses, news.com.au reported. "This is one of the greatest interviews I've ever conducted in my life," he declared at the time. The twins attributed their synchronised speech to their incredibly close bond, rather than any rehearsed performance.