Elon Musk Says That He Is Doing His Part, Compares US Birth Rate To A Disaster

Elon Musk earlier said if there aren't enough people on Earth, then there'd be enough on Mars. (File)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is no stranger to sending the Internet into a tizzy with his posts, is back at it again. Weeks after first airing concerns about USA's declining birth rate on social media, the SpaceX founder has returned to the Twitter thread to share a humble brag.

Replying to his own tweet about the “demographic disaster" in USA's birth rate, Mr Musk said, “I mean, I'm doing my part, haha.”

The technology mogul's take on the US birth rate began with him posting a graph of the fertility rate of women. The graph has pointed out that the fertility rate had fallen from 3.5 in 1960 to less than 1.5 in 2020. The fertility rate predicts how many children a woman will have.

Sharing the graph on May 24, Mr Musk had said, “USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for 50 years.”

Then, on Tuesday, Mr MuskSpac replied to the graph by saying, “Past two years have been a demographic disaster,” and then added the new tweet about playing his part.

I mean, I'm doing my part haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

Mr Musk also previously tweeted, “Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception.”

Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have.



I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Earlier too, Elon Musk had raised the topic of population decline. He had said that if there aren't enough people on Earth, “there would undoubtedly be enough people on Mars.”

He even spoke about several people believing that having fewer kids is "better for the environment."

During the closed-door All-In Summit, he said, “Environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff... Japan had the lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing."

50-year-old Elon Musk currently has seven children -- twins Xavier and Griffin, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damina, X Æ A-Xii and his youngest child named Y.