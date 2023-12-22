'I Love Her But...': UK Teen Alex Batty Says He Lied About Escape To Protect Mother

Alex Batty spoke extensively about his escape and what drove him to leave.

Alex Batty, the British teenager found in France after going missing for six years, recently revealed that he lied about his escape to protect his mother and grandfather from police. In an interview with The Sun, the 17-year-old stated that he fabricated a story about a four-day journey, hoping that it would stop officers from tracking them down. Notably, Alex was just 11 when he went missing on a vacation in 2017. Six years later, he was found walking in a mountainous area of southern France.

Speaking to the outlet, the teenager revealed how he walked out on his mother Melanie and grandfather David. "I had an argument with my mum and I just thought I'm gonna leave because I can't live with her," he said. He went on to reveal that he tried persuading his mother to move to a rented farmhouse nearer to civilisation rather than living in the mountains. However, after getting tired of constantly moving homes and working alongside his grandfather in exchange for food and rent, he decided to escape his mother's custody.

The 17-year-old spoke extensively about his escape and what drove him to leave. "I first started thinking about leaving when I was 14 or 15," he told the outlet. "I wouldn't know what was going to happen in my future if I were to stay with my mum, but from the past few years I could get a picture of what life would have been like," he added.

"She's a great person and I love her but she's just not a great mum," Alex said.

Further, the teenager revealed that he has been lying to the cops to protect his mother and grandfather. "I've been lying to try and protect my mum and grandad but I realise that they're probably gonna get caught anyway," he told The Sun. "I didn't get lost. I knew exactly where I was going," he added, describing his journey as a two-day hike, first to the town of Quillan to pretend to ask for directions, then on towards Toulouse.

Also Read | Couple Cheats Death In Separate Plane Crashes On The Same Day

Alex was picked up by a delivery driver who spotted him on a road in the foothills of the French Pyrenees, near Toulouse. Fabien Accidini, who delivers medicines to pharmacies in the area, said it was raining hard when he picked up Alex Batty and he eventually told his story.

"He said that his mother had kidnapped him when he was around 12. Since then, he has lived in Spain in a luxury house with around 10 people. He would have arrived in France around 2021. He had lived with his mother in a "spiritual community" in France and had "no animosity towards her but wanted to go back to his grandmother", Mr Accidini told a local newspaper. He also helped Alex contact his grandmother over Facebook and waited for the officers to arrive.

Alex told investigators in France that before moving to the French Pyrenees, they had spent time in Morocco. The report added that for the past six years, Alex has been living a "nomadic" life in a "spiritual community". In conversation with the investigators, the teenager revealed that he never stayed in the same place for more than several months.

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old returned to his maternal grandmother Susan Caruana, with whom the British justice system had reportedly entrusted his custody before his mother, Melanie Batty, abducted him. His grandmother Susan Caruana previously said she ''can't wait'' to see him when he returns. ''I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well. I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can't wait to see him when we're reunited,'' she added.