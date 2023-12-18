''Glad To Be Home For Christmas'': UK Teen Alex Batty's First Statement As He Reunites With Family

He was found by a delivery driver in a mountainous area of southern France, this week.

Alex Batty, the British teenager found in France after going missing for six years, told journalists he is "glad to be home for Christmas" in his first public comments since his return. Notably, the 17-year-old has now returned to his maternal grandmother Susan Caruana, with whom the British justice system had reportedly entrusted his custody before his mother, Melanie Batty, abducted him.

After returning to her home from a shopping trip with a relative on Monday, Alex told reporters: ''I'm glad to be home for Christmas” before going back inside, the Independent reported. The teen is looking forward to spending time with his family and friends, especially over the holidays.

On Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed Alex had returned to the UK.

"Earlier, Alex met with a family member alongside Greater Manchester Police officers at Toulouse airport, before heading back to the UK. This moment is undoubtedly huge for him and his loved ones and we are glad that they have been able to see each other again after all this time," he said.

The boy, who left a spiritualist community in the Pyrenees mountains, disappeared at the age of 11 during a holiday with his mother and grandfather in Malaga, Spain, in 2017. Six years later, Alex was found by a delivery driver in a mountainous area of southern France, this week.

Fabien Accidini, who delivers medicines to pharmacies in the area, said it was raining hard when he picked up Alex Batty and he eventually told his story.

"He said that his mother had kidnapped him when he was around 12. Since then, he has lived in Spain in a luxury house with around 10 people. He would have arrived in France around 2021. He had lived with his mother in a "spiritual community" in France and had "no animosity towards her but wanted to go back to his grandmother", Mr. Accidini told a local newspaper. He also helped Alex contact his grandmother over Facebook and waited for the officers to arrive.

Alex told investigators in France that before moving to the French Pyrenees, they had spent time in Morocco. The report added that for the past six years, Alex has been living a "nomadic" life in a "spiritual community". In conversation with the investigators, the teenager revealed that he never stayed in the same place for more than several months.

The doctor who examined him said he is in good health and does not appear to have been abused in the years since his abduction.

His grandmother Susan Caruana previously said she ''can't wait'' to see him when he returns.

''I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well. I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can't wait to see him when we're reunited,'' she added.