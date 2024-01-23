'I Can't Believe He's Gone' Scam On Facebook: What It It And And How To Protect Yourself From It

Scammers use fake news articles to trick Facebook users into following links

The internet lurks with dangers, and a new "I can't believe he's gone" scam preys on emotions on Facebook. Exploiting grief and loss, it lures clicks with fake obituaries mimicking prominent news brands, like the BBC.

Clicking on the provided link in the scam directs users to a compromised website designed to collect personal information. To avoid falling prey to such malicious activities, it is essential to exercise caution online and verify the legitimacy of unexpected or distressing posts, especially those related to personal emergencies.

Marijus Briedis, cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, explained in a blog post that the scam consists of a post containing some variation of 'I can't believe he's gone. I'll miss him so much' and a link.

"When you come across unexpected or alarming posts, especially those about personal emergencies, take a moment to verify their legitimacy before clicking any links," he said.

"Clicking the play button takes you through several redirects, very likely to perform fingerprinting, where sites gather information about your browser, your location, and other sites you've visited. The scammers do this to make sure you are redirected to a site that is likely to generate the most profit from people fitting your profile," he added.

How to protect yourself from the "I can't believe he's gone" scam with these simple steps:

Stay alert: Don't click links in emotionally charged posts, especially those claiming someone's death.

Guard Your Data: Never enter login details on suspicious websites reached through Facebook links.

Be Proactive: Update passwords regularly and tighten your account's privacy settings.

Report, Don't React: If you see a suspicious post, report it to Facebook immediately.

Verify Information: Double-check alarming news through trusted sources before sharing or engaging.

Remember, vigilance is key. By following these tips, you can avoid falling victim to this manipulative scam and protect your valuable online data.