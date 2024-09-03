'I Ask For Forgiveness...': Benjamin Netanyahu On Death Of Israeli Hostages

The bodies of six Israeli hostages were found in a tunnel in Gaza on Saturday.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday sought forgiveness for not being able to save the lives of six Iseraeli hostages, whose bodies were found in a tunnel in Gaza.

The Israel's military had on Saturday said they recovered the bodies of six hostages "from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area" in southern Gaza.

The bodies were identified as that of Carmel Gat, who was taken from a kibbutz community near the Gaza border, as well as Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Ori Danino, US-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Russian-Israeli Alexander Lobanov, who were kidnapped from a music festival site.and held captive by militants.

"I ask for your forgiveness for not bringing them back alive," Prime Minister Netanyahu said at a press conference. "We were close but we didn't succeed. Hamas will pay a very heavy price for this," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought forgiveness for not being able to save Israeli hostages found dead in a tunnel.

Daniel Hagari, a military spokesperson, said all six "were abducted alive on the morning of October 7 and brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them".

Speaking to Lobanov's parents on Sunday, Prime Minister Netanyahu had said: "I would like to tell you how much I regret and request forgiveness for not succeeding in bringing Sasha back alive."

The families of Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza sobbed as they laid their relatives to rest on Sunday at funerals that featured heartfelt eulogies alongside expressions of frustration with the government.

Critics in Israel have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political gain.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across the country on Sunday afternoon and evening.

US President Joe Biden has also said that "It is time this war ended." The United States has been involved in ceasefire mediation efforts along with Qatar and Egypt.

Of 251 people taken hostage during the October 7 attack, 97 remain in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

