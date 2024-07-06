'I Am Staying In Race, Will Beat Trump', Says Biden

Joe Biden told supporters Friday he was staying in the White House race.

A defiant President Joe Biden told supporters Friday he was staying in the White House race and would defeat Donald Trump again, despite fellow Democrats' concerns he lacks the capacity to go head to head against his rival.

"Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump," the president told a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, more than a week after his faltering debate performance raised doubts about his physical and mental fitness.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)