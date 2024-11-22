Advertisement

Hyundai Recalls Over 145,000 Electric Vehicles After Malfunction Slows Down Cars

The US auto safety regulator said that integrated charging control units are likely to get damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power.

Read Time: 1 min
Hyundai displays the new Ioniq 6 vehicle at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is recalling about 145,235 electrified vehicles in the United States due to a loss of drive power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The recall includes certain IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs along with some luxury Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 and Genesis G80 electrified variants from model years 2022-2025.

Hyundai dealers will inspect, replace and update the software on impacted parts and its fuse for free, the NHTSA added.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

