Hunter Biden, Son Of US President Joe Biden, Offers Guilty Plea In Tax Case

Lawyers said the 54-year-old was prepared to enter the plea, acknowledging the likelihood of conviction, but would maintain his innocence.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi called a recess to allow prosecutors to discuss the move. (File)

Los Angeles:

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, offered a guilty plea to charges in his tax evasion case Thursday, just as jury selection was about to begin.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, sitting in Los Angeles, called a recess to allow prosecutors to discuss the move.

