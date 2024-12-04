Hunter Biden Faces $300K Unpaid Rent Accusations, Elon Musk Reacts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known for his provocative and controversial comments on social media, has weighed in on the recent scandal involving Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. Hunter has been accused of owing over $3,00,000 in unpaid rent.



The billionaire entrepreneur shared a Fox News report on X, adding his own commentary: “Truth is stranger (and funnier) than fiction.”

Truth is stranger (and funnier) than fiction ???? https://t.co/YgtEBAEE8h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2024

The fresh allegations against Hunter Biden came from Shaun Maguire, a partner at the venture capital firm Sequoia. On social media platform X, Mr Maguire expressed concerns after President Biden's decision to grant his son a full and unconditional pardon.



Mr Maguire, who claimed to have been Hunter Biden's landlord in Venice, California, stated that he failed to pay rent for over a year. He detailed the frustration in a post, saying, “So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020? Is that pardoned now? Thanks, Joe (This is a true story).”

So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?



Is that pardoned now?



Thanks Joe



(This is a true story) — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

In a follow-up post, Mr Maguire added, “Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own faeces. Absolute s**t bag.”

Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces.



Absolute shit bag. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

The property had a rental fee of $25,000 per month. Mr Maguire also recounted that Hunter “changed the locks and used secret service to enforce. We had no access to the property.”

He changed the locks and used secret service to enforce. We had no access to the property. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

In another comment, he expressed hesitation about pursuing legal action against the Bidens, suggesting they “are kind of a scary family to go after.”

It's kind of a scary family to go after — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

The presidential pardon applies to federal crimes committed between January 1, 2014, and December 1, 2024. Hunter Biden had previously faced federal charges for tax offences and accusations of lying about his substance abuse history on a firearm background check form.



According to the Fox News report, the unpaid rent allegations are a civil matter and not covered by a presidential pardon.



Joe Biden had earlier maintained that he would not pardon his son but changed his stance months before leaving the White House.