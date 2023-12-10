Hunter Biden Calls Elon Musk World's 'Dumbest Smart Person', Billionaire Reacts

Hunter Biden was indicted late Thursday on multiple counts of tax evasion.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden launched an attack on Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk and called him the “dumbest smart person” and stated that he doesn't care about democracy or free speech. In an interview for the Moby Podcast, President Biden's son also accused Mr Musk of spreading false information about him and called the owner of X a "very damaged human being."

“Elon Musk doesn't care about the First Amendment. He doesn't care about anybody but himself. All of this idea that he is a champion for the First Amendment and blah blah. Is there any time that you ever saw anything from him that has any rational defence of democracy, of what we've created here as Americans, of his adopted country, this incredible experiment that we've engaged in here?” he said.

Reacting to the same, the richest man in the world said, “Exactly what “misinformation” is he talking about?” Taking a dig, Mr Musk added, “The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography!”

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden was indicted late Thursday on multiple counts of tax evasion, the second time this year President Joe Biden's troubled son has been charged by a special counsel investigating his personal and business dealings. Hunter Biden "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019," special counsel David Weiss said in the 56-page indictment filed in US district court in California.

He was charged with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns, the indictment shows.

The new charges serve up more acute embarrassment for Joe Biden as he wages an uphill battle for reelection and fends off a Republican bid to impeach him on grounds that he benefitted from his son's overseas business dealings.

The previous charges accuse the younger Biden of lying about his drug use on a federal application when he purchased a gun. The new charges mean that Hunter Biden could in theory go on trial twice next year as his father almost certainly faces Donald Trump in the race for the presidency.

