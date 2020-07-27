Hundreds Evacuated Over Fire In Moscow Women's Jail: Russian Media

Prisoners have been evacuated to another area within the centre, an official said (Representational)

Hundreds were evacuated after a fire broke out Monday at a pre-trial detention centre for women in Moscow, Russian news agencies reported.

"850 people were evacuated" after a fire broke out in the prison in southeastern Moscow, TASS state news agency quoted the Moscow branch of the prison service as saying.

White smoke rose from the back of the building of the Pre-Trial Detention Centre No.6 in footage shown on Ren TV channel.

No casualties were reported.

The city transport department said roads had been closed to allow fire engines to reach the building.

A spokesman for the prison service told TASS that the prisoners had been evacuated to another area within the detention centre.

The fire broke out on the ground floor at around 1320 GMT, TASS quoted the emergencies ministry for the capital as saying.

Some reports said the fire broke out in a bakery. Ren TV reported that old blankets and rags caught fire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)