Human Remains Found Inside A Crocodile In Australia Believed To Be That Of 40-Year-Old Tourist

Wildlife rangers later euthanised the crocodile

Human remains have been found inside a 16-foot crocodile suspected of killing a man in Australia. According to Independent, the remains are believed to be of David Hogbin, a 40-year-old man from New South Wales, who went missing after falling into the Annan River in Queensland.

The incident occurred at a location known as Crocodile Bend, popular among tourists for crocodile sightings. Mr Hogbin was fishing on the banks of the Annan River in Cooktown with his wife and children about 2pm on Saturday when he slipped into the water. His wife attempted to rescue him but was unable to do so.

''Dave's final, selfless act was to save the life of Jane, his wife of 10 years, and to ensure their three beautiful boys still had their mum. Dave fell down into the river below, and despite being tall, strong and fit, the conditions of the terrain meant Dave was unable to get himself out of the water. Dave's final, decisive act was to let go of Jane's arm when he realised she was falling in, despite knowing she was his only lifeline,'' Mr Hogbin's sister-in-law told news.com.au.

The crocodile was found 2.5 miles from where Mr Hogbin disappeared. Further testing is being conducted to confirm the identity of the remains.

Wildlife rangers later euthanized the crocodile, which had distinctive scars on its snout, matching witness descriptions.

''Wildlife officers have humanely euthanised a large crocodile that is believed to be responsible for the fatal attack on the Annan River. The animal had markings on its snout that were consistent with it being the target animal. Wildlife officers are removing the animal from the creek and will hand it over to the Queensland Police Service,'' said the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family friend Alex Ward, to help Jane and the family in the aftermath of their loss.

There have been three fatal crocodile attacks in Australia this year. A 12-year-old girl was killed in a crocodile attack on July 2, and a 16-year-old boy was killed while swimming off a Queensland island on April 18.

The crocodile population has exploded across Australia's tropical north since the predators became a protected species in the early 1970s.