Video: Huge Fire At Oil Pipeline In Ukraine

Unverified footage online showed clouds of smoke over what appeared to be a village.

A huge fire has erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people, emergency services said Saturday.

Unverified footage shared on social media showed billowing clouds of thick black smoke over what appeared to be a village.

A powerful explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, the incident may have occurred at an oil depot or gas pipeline. Its cause is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/eCkIIbRIRU — Nanayakkarapathirage Martin Perera (@hotakasudzuki) September 30, 2023

"At 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline (150 millimetres in diameter) ruptured," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

It said that the rupture led to an oil spill spanning an area of 100 square metres.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but local media outlets said there had been a powerful explosion.

"Rescuers are working at the scene," the emergency services said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)