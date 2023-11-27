How To Get A Job At Apple? CEO Tim Cook Reveals 'Must-Have Traits'

Mr Cook also spoke about Artificial Intelligence

In a recent podcast hosted by singer Dua Lipa, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared what it takes to get hired at the tech giant. He detailed the qualities Apple needs in a candidate.

Discussing the shared qualities among Apple employees, Mr Cook remarked that they all share the belief that "one plus one equals three."

Mr Cook explained that Apple believes two employees should be capable of performing the tasks of three and described the feeling of working with professionals who bring out the best in others as "incredible".

Further elaborating on this point, he talked about the significance of collaboration and counted it as a crucial skill. The Apple CEO expressed that when evaluating individuals, one of the traits he seeks is their ability to collaborate effectively. He articulated, " Can they really collaborate? Do they deeply believe that 1 plus 1 equals three?"

When asked if people need a degree or great coding skills to work at the tech giant, he replied that Apple welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds. He clarified that this inclusivity encompasses both those with and without a college degree. While Mr Cook acknowledged the value of coding as a beneficial skill, he highlighted that Apple has recruited individuals who may not possess extensive coding expertise or regularly engage in coding as part of their daily responsibilities.

Another skill that he looks for in Apple employees, Mr Cook said that he wants curious people who are not afraid of asking questions. He further said that he looks for people who are creative and team players.

During the podcast, he also spoke about Artificial Intelligence. He said the technology can be "life-changing" as it can help people fix problems and has vast potential.