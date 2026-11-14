How Spies Prepare To Approach A Target: Former Russian Agent Reveals Honey-Trap Playbook

A successful espionage operation may begin long before an agent makes contact with a target. It can involve studying a person's interests, understanding their ambitions, identifying vulnerabilities and finding ways to build trust. According to former Russian secret agent Aliia Roza, psychological manipulation is often central to such operations.

Speaking to NDTV journalist Ankit Tyagi in an interview in India, Roza described how she was introduced to the world of espionage and trained in techniques associated with honey trapping.

"In the beginning, I was introduced to this military world because my father, who was at that time a high-ranking officer, brought me to the criminal investigation department, fighting human and drug trafficking," she said.

Roza said she was subsequently enrolled in a special programme focused on honey trapping, where she learnt techniques involving seduction, persuasion, influence and communication.

How Do Spies Prepare Before Approaching A Target?

Preparation, according to Roza, begins with gathering information about the intended target. An operative needs to understand what interests the person, what they want to achieve, who belongs to their inner circle and where their vulnerabilities may lie.

In her interview with NDTV, Roza described the training as involving psychological techniques designed to influence how a person thinks and behaves.

These include persuasion, emotional influence and what she called anchoring techniques. The objective is to understand how an individual responds to different situations and gradually establish a connection.

The choice of approach also matters. Rather than appearing as a complete stranger, an operative may seek an introduction through someone the target already knows and trusts.

Honey Trapping: Building Trust Before Influence

Honey trapping involves using emotional or romantic relationships to gain access to a person, potentially extracting confidential information or influencing their decisions.

In her conversation with NDTV, Roza discussed the controversy surrounding Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, who has been accused of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Roza alleged that the circumstances resembled a carefully planned honey-trap operation. She pointed to the reported role of Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, in introducing her to Jensen Huang.

She argued that a trusted introduction, followed by a business connection and an emotional relationship, could help establish access to a powerful individual.

However, these remain Roza's allegations. China has denied claims that Alice Huang is a spy, and the matter remains subject to investigation.

Also Read | Nvidia Ex-CEO Jensen Huang To Face US Congress Amid 'Spy' Affair Scandal

Why Are Business Leaders Potential Targets?

According to Roza, powerful executives can become attractive targets because of their access to commercially sensitive information, influential networks and important business decisions.

She said the objective of a honey-trap operation may extend beyond obtaining information. Establishing a long-term relationship can also create opportunities to influence a person's judgement.

Roza now says she uses her experience to educate corporate executives about manipulation and ways to recognise potential honey-trap attempts.

Her central warning is that espionage does not always begin with stolen documents or secret meetings. Sometimes, it begins with a conversation, a trusted introduction and a relationship that gradually becomes difficult to question.